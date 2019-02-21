Cape Town – Bambi, the little antelope who crawled into people’s hearts after surviving the recent devastating Betty’s Bay fire in the Overstrand region, has been put down. The Country Animal Clinic said this was the difficult decision they had to make on Monday night due to Bambi’s severe burn wounds.

The Cape Grysbok was found by two firefighters from Winelands fire services while battling the flames and transported to the Ebervet Country Animal Clinic in Somerset West for treatment.

He was dehydrated and in a lot of pain, with burns on his ears, nose and hooves.

“With heavy hearts, we made the decision to put dear little Bambi to sleep. Bambi’s severe wounds, despite our best efforts, motivated this decision,” the clinic said.

Bambi had been doing very well as he regained his strength and started his journey to recovery, even overcoming losing his eyesight in one eye, until the end of last week.

At the weekend his health declined and, despite the clinic changing his treatment, he did not bounce back.

“This little grysbok that captured the hearts of a nation after his rescue was very young, and he tried so hard to survive.

“We loved him fiercely and we did all we could to help him.

“We consulted with wildlife experts, as well as officials from Cape Nature, and, despite the heartbreak we felt at losing him, we knew that saying goodbye was the kindest thing we could do.

"We did not want him to suffer in any way and we would have continued treating him if we believed his health would improve. Farewell, sweet Bambi,” the clinic said.

Cape Times