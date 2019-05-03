As the cold weather creeps in, 10-year-old Minke Botha and her family want to warn the public about the dangers of hot-water bottles. This follows a harrowing experience five years ago in which she suffered third-degree burns on her buttocks and left leg.

Third-degree burns are when the wound has gone through all the layers of the skin.

There is no reddening or swelling, and the skin appears greyish-white and leathery. There may also be some charring.

It was a cool winter night five years ago when Minke, who was 5 at the time, asked her mother Marilize Botha to fill the small hot-water bottle she had received as a gift.

She wanted to hold it while Botha was feeding her brother, who at that stage was 13 months old.

“After a while, I heard a scream coming from her room. Minke had sat on her hot-water bottle, and the rubber at the bottom of the bottle burst, spilling the boiling water over her buttocks and left leg.

“When we tried to pull her pants down, the skin came off with it. My husband immediately rushed her to hospital,” said Botha.

Initially, the doctor who was working in casualty thought it was only second-degree burning and sent Minke home after applying a burnshield to her wounds, said Botha.

When they went back the next morning to have the burnshield removed, the doctor on duty recommended that Minke should instead be admitted to hospital and that the wounds be adequately cleaned under anaesthesia.

“A plastic surgeon confirmed that the burn wounds she had sustained were third-degree and that they covered approximately 10% of her body,” said Botha.

Minke was in hospital for three weeks, which included six theatre visits where she received skin transplants from the healthy parts of her body to the affected regions.

With the help of a physiotherapist, she also had to regain full function in her leg as the boiling water burnt the skin and the fat layer on top of the muscle in her leg.

“It was a challenging time and a long road that we had to endure,” said Botha.

Her advice: “Learn from what had happened to Minke. Hot water bottles aren’t always safe. You never really know how old the rubber is.

“Especially children can easily mistake it for a toy. Rather use a beanbag in the winter and do what you can to avoid unnecessary heartache.”

Minke, now 10 years old, is doing well and has grown into a strong young girl.

“She has a very strong personality and at this stage handles the scars on her body well.”

In light of National Burns Awareness Week (May 3 to 9), ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “Young children are more likely to sustain burn wounds as they are more accident prone and do not understand the safety aspect regarding fire, electrical appliances, etc.

“One of the best methods of avoiding burn injuries is preparation and safety.

“Teaching children about these dangers, and what should be done in an emergency, can mitigate these incidents occurring, as well as the severity of the injuries sustained.”

CAPE TIMES