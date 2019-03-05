Western Cape MEC for Health Dr Nomafrench Mbombo (left) is expected to meet with the residents on Thursday to communicate service delivery improvement plans with the community, with district health management, the local municipality as well as the district health council. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Grabouw remained on a knife-edge after violent protests over the lack of service delivery erupted, forcing the closure of the N2. Angry residents pelted police and traffic officers with stones and blocked the highway with burning tyres.

Traffic chief Kenny Africa advised motorists to use alternative routes as there were incidents of people throwing stones at vehicles.

“There are also incidents of people burning tyres on the road. The traffic officials are rerouting the traffic to various roads.”

The move follows a peaceful march by community organisations including the Grabouw Community Policing Forum, Beautiful Grabouw, Elgin Grabouw Peace Panel and Thembalitsha last week.

Their demands included delivery of health services to the community.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo is expected to meet with the residents on Thursday to communicate service delivery improvement plans with the community, with district health management, the local municipality as well as the district health council.

“We are aware of the ongoing concerns with health services in Grabouw, and we acknowledge that there are major service pressures at this facility.

"The demand for services has increased over the years, and we acknowledge that we have to work on improving services to the community.

"I would like to encourage the community to come forward to work with us. Together we can work out ways to address all matters of concern,” she said.

