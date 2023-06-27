Burnt and dismembered Siphokazi Booi’s alleged murderer back in dock

Cape Town - A mass gathering for justice of gender-based violence victim, Siphokazi Booi, was held on the doorstep of Paarl Regional Court on Tuesday. Civil rights organisation, Action Society, together with Drakenstein Municipality and its residents, gathered at the court Tuesday morning as Booi’s accused murderer, Sithobele ‘Rasta’ Qebe, is set to appear.

In a statement, Action Society said Qebe is alleged to have murdered Siphokazi in September 2021, then chopped up her body, stuffed it into a wheelie bin, burnt and then dumped her near the railway in Mbekweni in the Western Cape. “Qebe was out on bail at the time of the murder after being charged with assault for allegedly beating Siphokazi to the point where she was admitted to the hospital that August. She was murdered three weeks later. “To Action Society, Siphokazi Booi represents the thousands of victims of violent crime in South Africa. Action Society will be participating in another mass gathering on Tuesday to demand justice for Siphokazi. Action Society has been overseeing Siphokazi's murder case since 2021. The case has been delayed several times as Qebe is manipulating the process.”