Burnt body found in bushes suspected to be that of missing Gqeberha woman

Police in Gqeberha are investigating the possibility that a body discovered in the bushes along the old Coega Road is that of a missing local woman. Ayanda Dupa-Emenaha was last seen on Sunday evening dropping off a co-worker in Rink Street.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said the 35-year-old indicated to her co-worker that she was first making a stop in Westbourne Road in Central, before going home. Naidu said she however never arrived home and her vehicle was found abandoned on old Coega Road. “Her vehicle, a white Toyota Etios, was found abandoned on the old Coega Road at about 12.45am on Monday morning. A missing person report was opened at SAPS Humewood on Monday,” she said.

On Tuesday, a body was found burnt beyond recognition in the bushes about 30m from where Dupa-Emenaha’s car was found. “On Tuesday, about 3.30pm with the assistance of the K9 Search and Rescue unit, a body was found in bushes on the Coega road about 30m from where her vehicle was found. “Although there is a suspicion that the body which was burnt beyond recognition may be that of the missing woman, police will do a DNA analysis to confirm.