Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLCape TimesNewsSportBusinessOpinionTechnologyLifestyleArts Portal
Independent Online | Capetimes
Search IOL
IOLCape TimesNewsSportBusinessOpinionTechnologyLifestyleArts Portal
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, July 27, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Burnt body found in bushes suspected to be that of missing Gqeberha woman

Ayanda Dupa-Emenaha was last seen on Sunday evening dropping off a co-worker in Rink Street.

Ayanda Dupa-Emenaha was last seen on Sunday evening dropping off a co-worker in Rink Street.

Published 2h ago

Share

Police in Gqeberha are investigating the possibility that a body discovered in the bushes along the old Coega Road is that of a missing local woman.

Ayanda Dupa-Emenaha was last seen on Sunday evening dropping off a co-worker in Rink Street.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said the 35-year-old indicated to her co-worker that she was first making a stop in Westbourne Road in Central, before going home.

Naidu said she however never arrived home and her vehicle was found abandoned on old Coega Road.

“Her vehicle, a white Toyota Etios, was found abandoned on the old Coega Road at about 12.45am on Monday morning. A missing person report was opened at SAPS Humewood on Monday,” she said.

On Tuesday, a body was found burnt beyond recognition in the bushes about 30m from where Dupa-Emenaha’s car was found.

“On Tuesday, about 3.30pm with the assistance of the K9 Search and Rescue unit, a body was found in bushes on the Coega road about 30m from where her vehicle was found.

“Although there is a suspicion that the body which was burnt beyond recognition may be that of the missing woman, police will do a DNA analysis to confirm.

“Circumstances surrounding her disappearance are unknown at this stage. Police are now investigating a murder case,” she said.

Anyone with information on the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860010111, or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times

Related Topics:

SAPSCape TownMurderTrue CrimeMissing Persons