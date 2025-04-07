Bus driver in court over sexual assault allegations involving pupil

A BUS driver is expected to appear in the Piketberg Magistrates court this week on sexual assault allegations involving a 16-year-old school pupil. The safety of school children had been in the spotlight recently after a 7-year-old pupil was raped allegedly at Bergview College, an independent school in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, while waiting for her transport in October last year.

Western Cape police confirmed the Piketberg matter was being investigated and the suspect had been arrested. “Piketberg police registered a sexual assault case following an incident of (March 27, 2025) at 3pm at a farm near Piketberg. This case was transferred to Vredenburg FCS for further investigation. A 55-year-old suspect was arrested and will appear in the Piketberg Magistrates court on Wednesday, on the mentioned charge,” police spokesperson, FC Van Wyk said. Kerry Mauchline, spokesperson for Education MEC David Maynier, said the pupil reported the matter to the school on the same day and the bus company was contacted to replace the driver.

“According to the school, the learner reported an incident on 27 March, and teachers gave her immediate support and guidance and then took her home. The school followed the Abuse No More protocol by reporting the matter to the district social worker to support the learner, and the parents of the learner were also encouraged to open a case with SAPS. The bus company was also contacted to report the incident and to arrange a replacement driver. "We urge any learner who experiences an incident of this kind, or any other type of abuse, to report this to their school or to the toll-free Safe Schools hotline on 0800 45 46 47 for support, referrals and advice,” she said. Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, Billy Claasen said the family who lived on a farm had reached out to him after they felt police were dragging their feet with the case.