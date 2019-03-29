File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Golden Arrow bus passengers have detailed their harrowing ordeal when they were allegedly held at gunpoint, robbed of their belongings while en route to work. The suspects behind the incident pretended to be passengers on Wednesday between Philippi and Bellville.

Cathlin Williams took to social media, saying: “When the bus reached the R300 upturn from Stock Road, one of the men just ran to the driver, gun pointed at him, telling him to stop the bus.”

She said she nearly suffered a panic attack when she got slapped in the face for “crying too much”.

The suspects had made off with stolen items, including Williams’s iPhone, when she realised she could have it tracked.

“We managed to track my phone’s exact location and informed one of the detectives, and what did they say? We will look into it.

“We literally monitored the movement of the phone and informed the police. The police did not follow up a ‘warm lead’.

“I am upset, still traumatised and sad. I’m also disappointed in SAPS. Unfortunately, there was no trauma counselling available to a bus load of traumatised people.”

Wesley Julies said it was a “horrible experience”, adding that he was disappointed in Golden Arrow’s response to the ordeal.

“After calling Golden Arrow to report what happened they told me (they are) aware and told me they need more complaints to do a follow-up.”

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said case of robbery with a firearm was opened at Bellville South and then transferred to Phillipi East SAPS for investigation.

“The complainant is encouraged to report the matter to the station management and it will be forwarded to Ipid (Independent Police Investigative Directorate) for investigation.”

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said: “This is a public safety issue that Golden Arrow cannot combat alone.

"We urgently need assistance from government and law enforcement. We are looking at a number of interventions.”

Cape Times