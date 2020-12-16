Business owners warned against Covid-19 cleansing company scams

The City has warned small business owners about Covid-19 ‘cleansing services’ scams being reported in areas on the Cape Flats. As Cape Town grapples with a second wave of infections, the City’s Health Department highlighted their concern for business owners being targeted. The City said they were alerted to an apparent scam by persons posing as sanitising and fogging companies. Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien, said these ‘cleansing companies’ claim to be able to sanitise premises, which then ostensibly protects the business and clients from risk of Covid-19 exposure. “It is not unsurprising that unscrupulous individuals would go around, targeting small businesses in this manner. The lockdown earlier this year has already severely impacted on many businesses, and so to have them exploited in this manner on top of the hardships already experienced is downright criminal. We have had reports of this service being offered to businesses in Mitchells Plain, Athlone, Bonteheuwel, and Pelican Park. We appeal to business owners to come forward so that we can determine the extent of this issue,’’ said Badroodien.

“Business owners who are unsure of how to go about ensuring that their establishment presents a low risk of exposure to staff and clients are asked to contact their local Environmental Health Office for advice and guidance. As Covid-19 is spread through droplets on both surfaces and in the air, the best plan of action is to ensure regular cleaning of all surfaces and to ensure that clients and staff wear masks at all times. In addition, maintaining social distancing is crucial, as well as hand sanitising for all persons entering the premises and ensuring sufficient ventilation and airflow,” said Badroodien.

In terms of the World Health Organisation guidelines, high contact surfaces can be cleaned with regular house soap or detergent and disinfected with a mixture of 30ml of household bleach with 1 litre of water or disinfectant with at least 70% alcohol content, which must be sprayed or applied with a clean cloth and left to dry.

Where a positive case is identified in the workplace, business owners can contact the national Department of Labour for guidance on whether an external cleaning service is required, and what process to implement for staff safety protocols.

“Our Environmental Health Practitioners report continued non-compliance in many areas of the city, particularly around social distancing and the wearing of masks. The masks are not chin straps; they fulfill a vital role in keeping you safe, as well as those around you. So our rallying call is that people act responsibly by masking up when in public, and report any acts of non-compliance that they come across,” said Badroodien.

Contact the City’s compliance hotline: 021 444 3528.