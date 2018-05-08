Cape Town - Employees in the bus industry are set to announce their decision on the new proposed wage increase tomorrow.

However, even if the workers accept the proposed offer by the bargaining council and the CCMA, this would not signal the end to the nationwide bus strike, according to the SA Transport and Allied Workers' Union (Satawu), which is among the four unions representing workers.

The employees were on Monday deliberating on an offer of 8.75% for the first year and 8.25% for the second year, which would be backdated to April 1.

Initially, their unions were demanding a 12% wage increase and then dropped it to 9%. Employers were previously holding firm on their offer of an 8% increase in the first year and 8.5% in the second year.

“We have met, as the unions, Monday and informed all the workers. They are considering the proposal and will revert back to the employers, the bargaining council and the public. The strike will not end until an agreement is signed.

"We understand commuters’ frustrations, but ask them to understand our workers' pressing problems,” said Satawu spokesperson Zanele Sabela.

She said all other issues would be referred to a task team under the auspices of the CCMA.

Golden Arrow Bus Service services and MyCiTi will remain suspended.

The strike, which started on April 18, has crippled the transport system across the country, leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

Meanwhile, bus drivers in George in the southern Cape demonstrated to show their anger over taxi drivers using their bus routes without proper permits.

Since the strike began, taxis have been cashing in on the strike action by transporting workers. Monday the bus drivers marched from Pacaltsdorp to the Go George bus depot.

Cape Times