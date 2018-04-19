Thousands of bus commuters will be left stranded as the strike enters its third day today. In Nyanga, there were long queues at the taxi rank during the morning peak yesterday. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency/ANA

Unions representing thousands of employees in the bus industry and employers could not reach an agreement after being locked in negotiations for hours to resolve a wage dispute yesterday.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) was handling the matter.

Meshack Ramela, who represents the employers, said talks would continue today in Woodmead in Johannesburg.

Commuters will be forced to find alternative transport as the strike enters its third day today.

Satawu, one of the four unions representing more than 17 000 bus drivers in the country, said they could not disclose if there was a new offer on the table.

The unions have demanded a 12% wage increase, while the employer offered 7%. Other demands relate to working hours and equal pay for dual drivers.

“Unfortunately commuters have to make alternative transport arrangements (today). We are hopeful that an agreement will be reached soon,” said Satawu spokesperson Zanele Sabela.

Disgruntled members affiliated to the five unions marched to the Cape Town long-distance bus terminus yesterday.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said no incidents of violence had been reported as yet. Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Janine Myburgh said the economy was taking straining due to the strike.

“Although it’s too early to tell, businesses have been affected negatively. Issues of absenteeism and employees arriving late at work due to lack of transport have been reported.

“Each and every person in society is being affected by this strike. Anybody that has to get anywhere or have services delivered will be affected.

“We believe that what we need to see is an increase in productivity because that is the best way to justify high wage increases.

“My other concern is that conditions vary greatly from one region to another and national bargaining does not take this into account. Many employers are more generous than others and provide excellent benefits to staff. I don’t believe this ‘one size fits all’ approach is the best way to go.”

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said it had noticed additional commuters on the northern, southern and Cape Flats routes.

“These were accommodated by extending the peak-hour service with an additional train trip in each area.

“All lines were running with some delays.

“The Wellington line was experiencing major delays as it is running on one line but technicians were sent on site to fix the problem. There’s a 60-minute delay on the Fish Hoek line as well,” she said.

Onn Tuesday, Scott said, there was additional traffic on the Northern and Southern services as a result.

However, Metrorail managed to sneak in three additional trips in the morning and afternoon.