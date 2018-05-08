Cape Town - The unions representing employees in the bus sector have informed the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council (SARPBAC) of their new counter-offer.

Satawu, one of the four unions representing more than 17 000 bus drivers in the country, are now demanding a 9% wage increase in the first year and 8% in the second year, with all other terms to remain the same.

The workers were expected to announce their decision today on a proposed wage increase by the SARPBAC and CCMA of 8.75% in the first year and 8.25% for the second year, backdated to April 1.

However, on Monday the Western Cape bus drivers had already announced that they reject the offer.

The two bodies had intervened and made the proposal after negotiations between employers and unions had deadlocked.

“This has been tough on the drivers as it is no work, no pay, but they chose that rather than to work 14 to 17 hours a day and earn peanuts. They have families, they need a living wage, benefits and good working conditions. We have met, we have deliberated and came with a counter-offer,” Satawu’s Zanele Sabela said.

Meshack Ramela, a representative from the employer caucus, said they were not aware of the new counter- offer as yet.

“We cannot comment on the counter-offer the employees have made because the employers only deliberated on a proposal by the bargaining council and CCMA.

"All I can say for now is we will be responding to the proposal of 8.75% in the first year and 8.25% in the second year,” said Ramela.

Workers downed tools about three weeks ago, initially demanding a 12% wage increase which the employers said was unrealistic and too high.

Employers indicated their acceptance to the CCMA of a two-year agreement with an 8% increase in 2018 and an 8.5% increase in 2019.

Golden Arrow Bus Services and MyCiTi commuters were urged to continue looking for alternative transport arrangements.

