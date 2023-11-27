Busy fire season expected in Western Cape

The Western Cape Government has budgeted R16 million for what it anticipates to be a busy wildfire season in the province.

According to Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell, the long and wet winter season has caused vigorous vegetation growth over large parts of the province. Bredell launched the provincial fire readiness initiative on Monday in Stellenbosch. “Looking towards the coming season, the Western Cape government has budgeted R16m for wildfire responses. We have aerial and ground support tenders in place. For this season we have four helicopters on tender, and access to another four if needed. We also have four bomber planes and eight spotter aircraft at our disposal,” said Bredell.

In the previous summer season a total of 7 215 wildfires were experienced with 38 authorised aerial support. About 85% of all fires in identified high-risk areas were contained, the majority within the first hour. The department invested R14.5m on fire suppression during the previous fire season.

Bredell emphasised the important role of the Mutual Aid Agreement that exists between municipalities and the various firefighting entities. “This agreement ensures clear lines of command, fast budget decisions, and co-ordination between different outfits. It allows for units closest to a fire to respond fast and with dedicated focus on the challenge at hand.” Bredell said the public also plays a critical role in the prevention of wildfires.