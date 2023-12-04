Bystanders form human chain to save drowning man

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has lauded the efforts of about 50 people who formed a human chain to ensure the safety of a man who got into trouble in the water at Port Edward, Glenmore Beach in KwaZulu-Natal. NSRI station commander Gert du Plessis said the NSRI Port Edward duty crew was activated after receiving information of a drowning in progress last week.

“On arrival on the scene the 20-year-old male casualty was out of the water and he was treated for non-fatal drowning symptoms and he was transported to hospital by EMS ambulance in a stable condition and he has since been released from hospital,” said Du Plessis. Du Plessis said bystanders were able to bring the man to safety. “In a remarkable effort bystanders had gone beyond the extra mile to rescue the man from the water. Two locals, Phakamani Ngeleka, 20 and Muqobi Ngeleka, 16, had launched into the surf with two NSRI pink rescue buoys, that are stationed at Glenmore Beach, and they had used the pink buoys to help to keep the casualty afloat. Another local man, Sphiwe Mbele, a former lifeguard, had also launched into the surfline to assist,” said Du Plessis.

While the rescue effort at sea had unfolded, a human chain was being formed by bystanders to assist the three who had gone into the surf. “While they were gradually bringing the casualty towards the shore through the surfline, using the pink buoys to aid in their floatation, at least 50 bystanders, teenagers and adults, males and females, had formed a human chain from the beach into the water. “As the three rescuers reached the human chain the bystanders used that human chain to help get the casualty out the water. Eye-witness reports have verified this remarkable community effort, the forming of a human chain, together with the Good Samaritans using two NSRI pink rescue buoys, contributed to saving the man's life and is highly commended,” said Du Plessis.