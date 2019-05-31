President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing his Cabinet for the sixth administration at the Union Buildings. File photo: GCIS.

South Africa has joined only a handful of countries to achieve gender parity in its Cabinet, a move that has been met with resounding support. Announcing his long-awaited executive, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared that South Africa achieved gender balance for the first time in its history.

This placed the country among only 11 countries to achieve this milestone. According to data presented in the March 2019 edition of the biennial IPU-UN Women map of Women in Politics, the proportion of women ministers was 20.7% (812 out of 3 922), 2.4 percentage points higher compared to 2017.

Data from this year’s International Political Union report, prior to Ramaphosa’s cabinet announcement, had placed South Africa 10th in the world in terms of the percentage of women in ministerial positions at 48.9% The 11 countries are up from six in 2017 which have 50% or more women in ministerial positions. These countries are South Africa, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Spain, Sweden, Albania, Colombia, Costa Rica, Canada, Nicaragua and France.

UN Women executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who had served briefly as deputy president under Thabo Mbeki, yesterday congratulated Ramaphosa.

UN Women South Africa multi-country office representative Anne Githuku-Shongwe said: “Decisions like these, that change the dynamic of critical institutions and dismantle negative norms, are what we need to effect cultural change as well in communities, workplaces and families. '

“We hope that this step encourages other African leaders to accelerate the pace of gender equality in all spheres of government and at local, provincial and national levels.” According to the IPU-UN report, women’s representation in top-level leadership had decreased from 7.2% of elected heads of state to 6.6% (10 out of 153), and from 5.7% of heads of government to 5.2% (10 out of 193).

“In countries where women hold more than half of all ministerial roles, there is increased investment in empowering women ensuring gender equity through social protection measures, increased access to economic opportunities and removal of barriers that impede progress in line with the Sustainable Development Goals and the National Development Plan.”

NGO Gender Links welcomed Ramaphosa’s move, noting the change of Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities from ANC Women’s League head Bathabile Dlamini to Maite Nkoana-Mashabane. Dlamini came under fire for failing to usher in a new social grants distributor when the Cash Paymaster Services contract ended. Gender Links chief executive Colleen Lowe-Morna said: “This crucial portfolio required renewal. “Although Nkoana-Mashabane is not well-known in gender circles, she is a seasoned and senior minister.

“We look forward to working with her.” In the same breath Gender Links said Ramaphosa had missed an opportunity to appoint a woman deputy president and restructure the women’s ministry. “This would have brought us that much closer to a woman president, a dream that remains elusive 25 years since the advent of democracy.” Human rights organisation Section27 applauded Ramaphosa’s commitment to advancing gender parity.

“This commitment to gender equality must extend to urgent engagement on a range of women’s rights issues, including those demanded by the #TotalShutdown movement,” the organisation said. The National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel) said it was especially pleased that Ramaphosa has achieved 50% gender parity. “South Africa is now one of a very small number of countries that has achieved 50% gender parity in cabinet.

“Nadel views these changes positively in light of the president’s commitment to root out corruption,” Nadel National deputy secretary Ugeshnee Naicker said. Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) spokesperson Kevin Halama said the country was moving in the right direction in addressing gender parity in senior government positions. “We applaud President Ramaphosa for ensuring that women take up key positions in government, as this will set a good example in addressing gender parity not only in government, but in the private sector as well.”

Business Unity South Africa welcomed the continuity in the core economic ministries; the gender parity in the composition of the Cabinet; and the introduction of young talent. Archbishop Thabo Makgoba urged the next Parliament to play its proper role in holding the executive to account.

“The new administration has kicked off on a hopeful note, and I commend the president for appointing a Cabinet reflecting the values of inclusiveness and gender parity. “Now we as citizens must hold politicians accountable. “I call on the new executive to put ethical leadership and serving the poorest of the poor at the centre of their efforts,” Makgoba said.

CAPE TIMES