Cabinet leaves robbery on Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm to authorities to investigate - Mondli Gungubele

Cape Town - Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said the Cabinet was of the view that the robbery on the farm of President Cyril Ramaphosa should be left to the law enforcement agencies for investigation. Addressing a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday, Gungubele said Ramaphosa had briefed the Cabinet on the incident.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The president took the Cabinet into confidence on the matter. It is important to actually state that,” he said. Gungubele had noted that the robbery was under investigation by the law enforcement agencies. “They are actually investigating the matter. Financial institutions are investigating the matter,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The approach is let’s leave it to all those institutions until we are clarified what their outcome is going to be, and we can cross that bridge when we reach it,” the minister added. Gungubele also said the Cabinet welcomed the progress made on the extradition of the Gupta brothers, Rajesh and Atul, who were arrested in the United Arab Emirates over the weekend after the Interpol issued red notices. The Gupta brothers have been on the run and are wanted in South Africa for their alleged role in state capture, including fraud and money laundering.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said the process of bringing the Gupta brothers to the country was under negotiation. “Discussions between law enforcement agencies in the United Arab Emirates and South Africa on the extradition are underway.” Gungubele also said their arrests demonstrated the determination to fight crime and corruption without fear or favour.

Story continues below Advertisement

“These arrests demonstrate that the processes and mechanisms are working effectively to hold perpetrators accountable for their heinous actions and ensure that no one is above the law,” he said. The minister also said there was no guarantee for the extradition of the pair, but he was optimistic that the relationship between the two countries would yield results. “I would not say it’s a guarantee because that is not a simple process, by the way,” Gungubele said.

He, however, stated that he would be surprised if that did not take place, taking into account the principles and code of Interpol. “Interpol is to make sure countries work together in dealing with crime. I would be surprised if it does not lead to them coming here at home,” Gungubele said. The minister also said the Cabinet welcomed the arrests of several individuals in connection with fraud, money laundering and corruption.

“These include former high ranking state and parastatal employees. Some of whom face charges relating to the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.” Gungubele said the arrests, which included a Home Affairs official at Desmond Tutu Refugee Reception Centre for allegedly accepting a bribe from a foreign national, bore testimony to the fact no one was above the law. “There is no space for dishonest employees in the public sector,” he added.