Reclaim the City supporters briefly occupied the foyer of the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works building. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The provincial government has blamed cable vandalism for the power cut at the Helen Bowden Nurses’ building, known as Ahmed Kathrada House, in Green Point following the murder of activist Ayanda Denge earlier this week. Hundreds of people, including children, will continue to stay in the building longer than they had anticipated and without electricity.

This fact led Reclaim the City activists and supporters to block the Transport and Public Works main entrance building and demand electricity.

Denge, who was a trans woman and an advocate for the rights of sex workers and trans people in the City, was found dead in her room on Sunday, with stab wounds.

She was the second Reclaim the City activist stabbed to death.

Earlier, a security guard believed to be employed by a company contracted by the provincial government to watch over the building was arrested for allegedly killing Zamuxolo Dolophini, known as Rasta.

Denge, who was recently elected as a house leader at the building, was of hundreds who have occupied the building since 2017.

“Whether you agree with our reasons for occupying or not, for two years the province has put politics before the safety of women and children,” protesters said.

Transport and Public Works MEC Donald Grant’s spokesperson, Siphesihle Dube, said the demand for free electricity had been noted.

“We have agreed to meet with representatives of the group in order to discuss the legality of that demand as well as their safety concerns in general, but have requested them first to put their issues in writing to ensure that the (provincial government) is able to consider the issues fully, ascertain the facts... and respond meaningfully to their requests when we meet them.

“It should, however, also be mentioned that no person in South Africa is entitled to demand free, unlimited electricity provided to them by the state, as far as we are aware,” Dube said.

