Cableway Challenge hikers reach R1m target

Cape Town - Participants in the Cableway Charity Challenge have managed to reach their goal of R1 million for charity on the first day of the nine-day-long event on Table Mountain. The annual Cableway Charity Challenge kicked off on Saturday with professional athletes and amateur enthusiasts attempting to hike to the top of Table Mountain as many times as they could.

Participants have from sunrise to sunset each day to hike up to the top of Platteklip Gorge before taking the cable car back down, to start the ascent again. The Challenge is organised by The JDI Foundation, with the support of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC). Race organiser Tracy le Roux said: “We ended the day (one) with funds raised of R969 000 and were thrilled when Wahida (Parker, managing director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company) announced that TMACC would step in and top up the balance with R40 000, taking us over our R1m target. Our funds raised are currently on R1 009 001, but the event still has eight days to run, with pledges remaining open. A huge thanks to Wahida and her team for their support.”

Eighteen corporate teams collectively completed 369 laps; with TMACC Team 1 winning overall with a total of 28 laps. Allan Gray, the defending team, came second with 24 laps, and third place went to Supply Chain Partner, with 23 laps. A total of 555 laps were completed by 159 participants between sunrise and sunset – a new event record even though the day was shorter due to the time of the year.

“In 2023 we introduced a School Team Challenge, with four teams entering: Bishops Diocesan College, Rondebosch Boys’ High School, Fish Hoek High and St Cyprians. The winning team will be the team that ranks highest based equally on number of laps and funds raised. Rondebosch led the laps completed (28) but we have yet to see how the funds raised will stack up by the end of the event to determine a winner.” AJ Calitz completed an incredible nine laps, the first lap in a time of 38 minutes and 30 seconds. Leading lady, Ingrid Avidon completed seven laps. A notable mention is Robbie Scott of Rondebosch Boys’ High who also completed seven laps.

Florence Groener, who is participating in the event for her eighth time, is leading the most funds raised with close to R40 000 raised. She is still completing laps throughout the week. A group of Western Province Senior hockey team players, the Black Widows, have raised over R100 000.

More Than 500 laps were completed by 159 participants between sunrise and sunset on Saturday. Wilderness Search and Rescue were on hand to assist with emergency services on the day. The first 10% of proceeds will go directly to them. The balance of the funds raised will be split between the beneficiaries ‒ Abalimi Bezkhaya, an urban farming project, Funda Kunye, ECD learning, based in Hout Bay, and Mother City Kitchen, feeding assistance in impoverished communities. The event continues until May 14. For more information, visit: https://charitychallenge.co.za/.