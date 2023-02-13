Calf falls into sewer line after iron covers stolen

Cape Town - A calf fell to its death in a George Municipality main supply sewer line following the vandalism and theft of cast iron covers and frames. The municipality said the line where the calf fell is the 900mm gravity sewer main line that flows down from the bigger CBD area.

This sewer line runs straight to the Gwaing Wastewater Treatment Plant and there are 25 manholes on this line. “The entry point was at the back of the Pacaltsdorp Industrial / Groeneweide Park area. The calf fell from the top and landed in the 900mm gravity line,” the municipality said. The municipality's Civil Engineering director Jannie Koegelenberg said their construction team was replacing the stolen cast iron covers with polymer covers.

“The calf was noticed on January 29, 2023 at the Gwaing WWTW Inlet works. “It came through the main sewer line and entered the Gwaing WWTW and with the amount of water and pressure we were fortunate that there were no blockages experienced,” Koegelenberg said. Koegelenberg said vandalism and theft of drain covers cause blockages and pollution, a great danger to humans and animals and that unfortunately cast iron covers and frames get stolen regularly, which was why the George Municipality was replacing them with polymer covers and lids.

Koegelenberg said that as long as there is a market for the items, people will keep stealing these cast iron covers and frames. “However, we appeal to the public to help stop vandalism and theft and phone our authorities below if they see anyone contravening the law,” he added. The municipality also noted that overflowing stormwater drains are generally found to be blocked by illegal materials dumped directly into the drain, causing damage and flooding.

Regular items that municipal staff have to clear from manholes include branches, tyres, rocks, mattresses and other solid items which are suspected to be dropped in there by mainly children getting up to mischief. Report people tampering, painting, breaking or stealing municipal property with the SAPS and George Municipality Law Enforcement at 044 801 6350 or 044 801 6300 after hours. Report illegal dumping to Law Enforcement at 044 801 6350 or [email protected] george.gov.za.