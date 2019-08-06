Cecil Esterhuizen Picture: Supplied

Cape Town – The family of a City employee who drowned at Wildevoelvlei sewage treatment plant in Noordhoek while on duty is seeking closure after laying him to rest. The funeral of Cecil Esterhuizen, 52, was held one week ago at the Dutch Reformed Church in Ocean View.

Esterhuizen’s sister, Kathleen Esterhuizen-McQuire, said the family needed to know what happened.

“All we are asking for is the City to be open and honest with us; that’s what my brother deserves after three decades of service.

"When this incident happened, we had to find out through social media and calls from other people but not his managers.

"Our mother of 83 has a heart problem and my brother’s widow had to travel from work to his workplace, so she could get answers,” said Esterhuizen-McQuire.

She said the incident occurred on July 22 at 11pm and the family went to the plant and waited for hours for any confirmation.

“We were not told anything until they brought out his body covered, because he was covered in sludge. There were two counsellors telling us the matter is being investigated but no one knew what happened for sure.

"Since then, we have not been informed of anything, the progress of the investigation nor why my brother had been working in that specific place,” she said.

According to the family, Esterhuizen lost his hearing and ability to speak following his bout with meningitis, but recovered his hearing and the ability to communicate which others through sheer willpower.

At 18 he returned his disability grant card and found work with the City as a street sweeper in Ocean View. He was redeployed to Wildevoelvlei 20 years ago.

City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said they were writing up a report on the incident and will pass this on to the family once it has been finalised.

“This is being done in parallel with the Department of Labour/SAPS investigations, with which the City is fully co-operating.

“The City would like to extend its condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of Mr Esterhuizen. The City sincerely regrets any perceived shortcomings regarding invitations to the memorial service,” he said.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said an inquest docket was opened.