Call for dedicated SAPS team to tackle illegal firearms probes

The city has called for the police to increase the focus on intelligence gathering in the fight against illegal firearms, having noted an increase in the number of weapons recovered in the past few weeks. A 35-year-old man was arrested after he was found with an illegal firearm and live ammunition in Cafda on Thursday.

Metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomons said this was the 9th illegal firearm metro police officers had recovered in the past three weeks. “At around 4am, officers on patrol noticed a suspicious male walking along Eleventh Avenue. “They stopped and requested permission to conduct a search. While interviewing the individual, he attempted to run away.

“Officers gave chase, and found a 7.65 calibre pistol and seven rounds of live ammunition in his possession,” said Solomons. Metro police also recovered an imitation firearm while arresting two suspected hijackers in Philippi East recently, she said. Cape Times · Illegal firearms Mayoral committee (Mayco) member for safety and security, JP Smith, said the availability of illegal firearms raises concerns.

“The flow of illegal firearms into our city is nothing new, but the recent increase in our rate of recovery that has become apparent gives serious cause for concern. Five firearms in different incidents, all within a few hours of each other. Connecting all the dots doesn't need to be rocket science, but it does require our SAPS to assign a dedicated investigative resource to gather intelligence and to ensure those responsible are brought to book. “Our focus mustn't be misinterpreted as stricter firearm control for lawful firearm owners. The focus must be on those who already have a disregard for the law – no amount of legislation can regulate their lack of respect for human life. “Our national police need to urgently focus attention on building the intelligence required to prosecute those responsible. The steady flow of firearms into our province and our city has been allowed to continue for many years already. The flow and source of firearms, including the steady supply of ammunition, needs to be traced. As a directorate, we have already built up our own internal capacity of qualified, experienced investigators and crime intelligence analysts and we have offered our resources to SAPS to assist in this regard,” said Smith.