The Next Einstein Forum (NEF), Africa’s global forum for science, yesterday launched its call for a new class of NEF ambassadors, young champions of science, technology, arts, engineering, mathematics (Steam) and social science yesterday in Kigali, Rwanda. NEF ambassadors joined the NEF Community of Scientists as members, benefiting from training, mentorship from NEF Fellows and other support to advance their careers and give back to their communities.

Launched in 2013, the NEF is an initiative of the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (Aims), in partnership with the Robert Bosch Stiftung, a platform that connects science, society and policy in Africa and the rest of the world.

The NEF is also working with partners such as the African Academy of Sciences, ministers of education,science and research across Africa, foundations and other global scientific and private-sector companies to build an African scientific identity.

NEF managing director Nathalie Munyampenda said ambassadors would observe how the current class of ambassadors organised Africa Science Week, to be held in October in 40 countries.

“The programme is designed to help NEF ambassadors improve their profiles as emerging scientists, while leveraging their already strong local networks and initiatives to advance the NEF’s push to make science viable and cool.

“During their two-year tenure, they will get the opportunity to organise the NEF Africa Science Week in their respective countries,” she said.

The NEF believes that Africa’s contributions to the global scientific community are critical for progress, that ambassadors must be under 42 years old and that at least 40% be women.

For applications for the 3rd Class of NEF Ambassadors Programme, visit https://nef.org/ambassadors/. The names of those selected will be announced in September.

CAPE TIMES