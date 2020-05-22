Call for greater focus on neonatal services after newborn dies from Covid-19

Cape Town – Maternal and neonatal health partners have called for a greater focus on the sector as South Africa recorded its first neonatal Covid-19 death.

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize said a two-day-old baby, born prematurely, died on Wednesday. He said the baby had lung difficulties which required ventilation support.

“The mother had tested positive for Covid-19 and the child subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 as well. It is important to appreciate the complexities of the underlying condition of prematurity.

"We extend a special word of comfort to the mother of this child and salute the neonatologists, nurses and all allied and technical personnel who had the difficult task of caring for the neonate to the end.”

A paediatrician and researcher at the SA Medical Research Council, Professor Ameena Goga, said the available data “does seem to suggest that there is no transmission from mother to baby in utero and that children are not as affected”.