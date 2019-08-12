Anthea Thopps Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Police say more awareness initiatives to address violence against women are planned this month to emphasise their stance to protect women from violence. This followed the arrest of three men in connection with the murder of Meghan Cremer, 30. Her body was discovered on Thursday after police were led to a sand mine on a Philippi farm.

Jeremy Sias, 27, Charles Daniels, 39, and Shiraaz Jaftha, 34, appeared in Athlone Magistrate’s Court charged with murder and theft, reported the Weekend Argus.

Cremer’s body was discovered the same day pregnant mother of two Sadiqah Newman, 26, was shot eight times. Four suspects police identified as gang members were arrested.

Meanwhile, police made a breakthrough in the murder of Beaufort West resident Anthea Thopps when they arrested a 35-year-old man on Thursday. Thopps was strangled last month.

Sergeant Chris Okkers traced Thopps’ cellphone, which led police to Delo Street, where the suspect was seen. He is expected to appear in court today.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “Crimes against women and children are a top priority for the Western Cape police and we will make every endeavour to arrest those responsible for crimes in this regard, not only during Women’s Month, but every month of the year.

“Various awareness initiatives were already conducted in the province and more are planned during the month of August to emphasise our stance to protect women against violence at all times.”

Women’s rights organisations lambasted the murder of women and called on the government to deliver harsh punishment to perpetrators.

1000 Women Trust director Tina Thiart said: “1000 Women Trust is appalled by the murder of Manenberg women.

“Women are under threat in communities and we appeal to the government to step up and protect women and girls in our communities.

“The government should enforce harsher penalties for violence against women and girls and police should make safety of women and girls a priority.”

Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siya Monakali said: “The statistics of gender-based violence are ever increasing in South Africa.

“I see no decline at all. We are in 25 years of democracy but there is no change.

“The Western Cape government has failed to eradicate gang violence. instead it protects certain places not directly affected by crime.

“We call on all community members to protect women, not only in Women’s Month, but at all times.”

Cape Times