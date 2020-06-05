Call for moratorium on illegal evictions in Cape Town during lockdown

Cape Town – Social justice movements have called for the reinstatement of a blanket ban on evictions during lockdown. Issued by Ndifuna Ukwazi on behalf of 41 civil society organisations working with and in support of poor, working-class and vulnerable people, the organisations said the pandemic had created a burden on society that had been disproportionately borne by the poor and working class. “Many have lost their jobs or livelihoods and face income insecurity. Many households have been forced into the untenable position of having to choose between paying rent or putting food on the table. "At the same time, many living in townships or informal settlements are under the continual threat of (often violent) eviction or removal from their homes. "We have witnessed a number of illegal evictions and disconnection of basic services taking place across the country despite a moratorium on evictions,” they said.

The organisations have called on the Presidency, the National Command Council and the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development to amend Regulation 36 of Alert Level 3 lockdown regulations to reinstate a blanket ban on evictions.

The Presidency and Department of Justice and Constitutional Development had not responded to requests for comment by deadline.

“The preservation of life and the prioritisation of a preventative response under the lockdown necessitate that the home continue to be the primary defence against the spread of Covid-19. Housing is a critical component of public health-care’s response to Covid-19.

“Access to housing has proven to play a significant part in getting and staying healthy, as in instances of self-quarantine or self-isolation.

"Where one loses access to their home, one cannot sufficiently protect themselves or their community from the risk of contracting and transmitting Covid-19 and other communicable illnesses, including respiratory illnesses and illnesses leading to immunodeficiency.

"Housing, at this critical point, is health care,” the organisations said.

Cape Times