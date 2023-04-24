Call for municipality to take action after toddler’s body found in canal

Cape Town - The Oudtshoorn municipality has been called on to take action following the recovery of the body of a three-year-old from a water canal in Dysselsdorp last week. The water canal has reportedly claimed the lives of three children, according to residents who have raised concerns that it was not fenced.

Children from informal settlements adjacent to the water canal are said to play around the area. In May 2021, nine-year-old Rudicia Gelant drowned and was found almost 15km from where she went missing. She is believed to have been playing near the canal.

This while four-year-old Christopher Solomons from Oudtshoorn drowned after falling in the canal in November 2022. Last week, the body of three-year-old Jayden Ewerts was retrieved from the canal, a few days after he was reported missing. Oudtshoorn municipality mayor Chris Mcpherson, said caretakers had been appointed to patrol the canal.

“The canal doesn’t carry water permanently, it carries water at times when there is water in the dams which is then released to nearby farmers. “A notice is always issued before the canal takes up water, to sensitise people and let them know that there will be water in the canal. “Unfortunately fences are not effective, people steal them and the children tend to climb over the fence to get to the water.

“The municipality has often issued requests to the parents to keep the children away from the canal, especially not to allow them to swim there or play on the banks. Unfortunately tragedies do happen. “The municipality is very much aware of the danger and is creating awareness about it. “We have also tried placing steel grids in front of the canal wall, but it is also carried away very quickly.

“We continuously send law enforcement to do inspections in the area and even chase children away who are playing there,” he said. Community activist, Leon Campher, said the canal has claimed the lives of children and animals. “There’s no way children or parents can be blamed.

“These fences have also not been maintained over the years. It is tragic that in the past months, children have drowned in the canal. My concern is that not much has been done,” he said. Forum for Anti-corruption and Service Delivery Oudtshoorn (FASO) founder and community activist, Emile Cupido, said they would launch an investigation. “We are demanding answers from the municipality, we want to know how many children have died and to whom does that canal belong to. Something needs to be done. The situation of young children’s lives being lost is really devastating and sad,” he said.