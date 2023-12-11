Call for police to intervene in sit-in at Gold One Mine

Tensions remained high at the Gold One Modder East Mine in Springs, Ekurhuleni, where more than 400 workers have reportedly staged a sit-in underground since Thursday night. According to National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) regional organiser, Victor Ngwane, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, who was at the mine on Saturday and Sunday, has called on the police to intervene in the matter.

“The situation has escalated and he (Mantashe) has handed over the matter to the police for them to intervene. One of the employees was badly assaulted and stripped naked. We fear that things will get worse,” Ngwane said. It is reported that the latest sit-in is in protest against the mine’s decision to retrench 70 employees, alleged to have been involved in the October hostage drama at the mine. Among the more than 400 employees trapped underground are 70 middle managers and contractors.

According to media reports, the miners were being held hostage by a group of unidentified people wearing balaclavas. Speaking to the media, the mine’s head of legal, Ziyaad Hassam, said the latest sit-in and hostage situation had been orchestrated from within again. Ngwane said one hostage was released and found bruised and battered underground. “The information we have is that they’re assaulting people underground.

There’s one miner that came to the surface beaten and assaulted.“ ActionSA provincial chairperson Funzi Ngobeni has called on mine management to resolve the matter urgently. “ActionSA demands that Gold One Mine management tend to the 430 workers who have staged an underground sit-in to avoid any loss of life. “For over 35 hours, workers have been without food and medication.

This follows the dismissal of 74 workers and the suspension of 84 others,” he said. Two months ago, during the first sit-in underground, NUM terminated its close-shop agreement at the mine after a car belonging to a former NUM shop steward, Prince Radebe, was burnt. At the time, the sit-in was said to have been orchestrated by rival union the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) in a bid to force the mine to recognise it as a union.