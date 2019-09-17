File picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) will for another six months patrol gang-infested areas across the province to try to maintain stability including during the upcoming matric exams and over the festive season. The soldiers were expected to pack up and leave but President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday extended their deployment until March 31 next year.

This after there was a public outcry at the prospect of their leaving, with residents saying that many people were still being murdered.

A 20-year-old man was killed in Lentegeur on Sunday night and two people were wounded by unknown suspects.

A Hanover Park church had to close its doors following gunshots that continued unabated.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, as well as the heads of the Justice, Crime-prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) advised Ramaphosa on whether the army deployment should be extended or terminated.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said yesterday that the deployment was extended in terms of Section 201(2)(a) of the Constitution, and the Speakers of both houses of Parliament were informed of the decision.

“While the number of violent crimes has increased throughout the country, there was a noticeable reduction in crime over the same period in the areas where the SANDF had been working with police.

“The president commends all the law enforcement agencies for the work done thus far and further extends his appreciation to the affected communities for supporting the work of the various security and law enforcement agencies in stamping out criminality and bringing about stability in the affected areas of the province,” said Diko.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said they were satisfied with the army's operations following a number of arrests during the deployment over the past two months.

Ramaphosa had given the JCPS the green light for soldiers to be stationed at 10 crime hot spots from July 18, as a response to the pleas for intervention from communities over the gun-related violence plaguing the Cape Flats and other townships in the Cape Town metropole.

However, Community Policing Forum (CPF) groups and residents noted the decision over the extension and continued calling for a review in the deployment strategy.

Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said a media briefing would be held on the assessment of Operation Lockdown and whether the modus operandi would change.

Mitchells Plain CPF chairperson Abie Isaacs said: “As the civilian leg in partnership policing we welcome the decision to extend the time period. We're moving to the festive season and Grade 12s will be writing their exams soon.

"Although in the communities we are still faced with high levels of crime, things could have been much worse if they were not deployed.”

Nyanga CPF head Sandile Martin said crime increased over the festive season, especially over weekends, so they were happy with the decision.

Cape Times