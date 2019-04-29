Picture: Pixnio

With tomorrow marking the last day of international Immunisation Week, the Department of Health will be dispatching fieldworkers to randomly selected homes to collect information that will help better the current immunisation strategy. World Immunisation Week aims to promote the use of vaccines to protect people against disease.

The World Health Organisation said immunisation saved millions of lives each year and was recognised, globally as the most successful and cost-effective health invention. “Yet there are still nearly 20 million unvaccinated and under-vaccinated children in the world today.”

Theme of this year’s campaign is Protected Together: Vaccines Work!

The campaign celebrates vaccine heroes from around the world - from parents and community members to healthcare workers and innovators.

The Health Department called on the public to support the survey, which will run during May.

“Immunisation is an easy way to support your child’s development, to prevent diseases and to limit the spread of disease within your family and your community.”

The department said vaccines were given for a number of preventable diseases like polio, measles, diphtheria and whooping cough.

“Vaccines are given by oral drops or an injection in the arm or leg. When a vaccine is administered, the body’s immune system is stimulated to create antibodies to protect the child against a specific disease or virus. By maintaining high rates of immunisation in our communities we can prevent deadly diseases from returning and spreading.”

The WHO recommends that governments conduct their survey every five years.

Anyone with questions about the survey can call 0844063362 or 0795116727. Yolisa Tswanya

CAPE TIMES