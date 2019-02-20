Union members affiliated to Cosatu march to Parliament as part of an effort to mobilise for pro-poor policies ahead of the Budget speech and to protest against job losses. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Hundreds of workers from different sectors took to the streets to highlight their frustrations against mass retrenchments, the state of education and the proposed “privatisation” of Eskom. The march led by Cosatu was ahead of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s much-anticipated Budget Speech in Parliament today.

Cosatu was joined by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union and the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu).

Civil organisations joined in solidarity demanding that government formulate a decisive plan against the 38% unemployment rate.

The march is on the heels of countrywide demonstrations in major cities last week.

Cosatu said they hoped the Budget speech will speak to employment creation and focus on strengthening collective bargaining and rural and township economies.

“The minister needs to reflect on the devastating effect that the VAT increase had on poor households and low-income earners.

“Stop privatisation of Eskom through renewable energy and closure of coal mines,” Cosatu said.

Cathy Davids, an employee at Sheraton Textiles Holdings, which designs and manufactures fine linen, said: “We are over 500 employees that might lose their jobs as we make bedding things for Edcon.

“This means our bread will be taken away from us should Edcon’s financial issues not get resolved.”

Sivuyile Ntsali, who works in the construction sector, said: “I joined this march because of ongoing job loss threats. In the construction sectors, workers on the ground or lower ranks are being exploited.”

The Congress of SA Students (Cosas) and Sadtu said more needed to be done to improve the quality of education at poor schools and ensure the safety of both teachers and students.

“From Minister Mboweni’s Budget we are hoping more money will be invested in education, as there are still many issues, including, disproportionate schools, to community population ratio and overcrowding.

“We still have safety concerns (regarding) infrastructure (at) Pinedene Primary School in Ravensmead where pupils have for the past two weeks been taught under trees due to unsafe classrooms” said Cosas provincial secretary Michael Malayo.

“Our province has the most safety issues across the country and Cosas has been calling for a safety summit, but it was neglected. We have high levels of violence between teachers and pupils and also pupil on pupil.”

The union gave government 14 days to respond to the memorandum.

Cape Times