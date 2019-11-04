Call to help find missing Wesley Scoombie, 11









Wesley Scoombie Cape Town - Ashton police have appealed to the public to help find 11-year-old Wesley Scoombie, who was last seen with three men nine days ago. His disappearance comes as Missing Children SA said the festive season was when children were most vulnerable to going missing. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said Scoombie was last seen on October 26. “He was last seen in the presence of three male persons in Ashton after leaving his residence in the area,” Traut said. Scoombie’s disappearance comes as Delft mother Siphokazi Titshala grapples with the fact that there is still no sign of her 9-year-old daughter Linathi, also known as Nomnqindi, who went missing nearly a year ago.

On December 16 Linathi had left her grandmother's house in Cork Tree Street, Thubelitsha, to walk to her mom's house, only three doors away, when she went missing.

She was wearing black skinny jeans, a grey top, and black slippers.

It is her birthday next month.

“If I'm feeling like this now, I don't know whether I'll cope next month. Every year the family celebrates her birthday and this year there is a 99% chance we will not. I miss her so much it hurts.

“Last year she wanted to stay with me when her siblings went to holiday in the Eastern Cape. We were planning to travel together and join the rest of the family before New Year’s Eve.

‘‘I wish I had refused for her to stay here,” said Titshala.

Bianca van Aswegen, a criminologist and national co-ordinator of Missing Children SA, said although families were shattered by the disappearance of their children, they should remain hopeful.

“When a child goes missing the case never closes, even if it has been a decade or more. This is because we remain hopeful they will one day be reunited with their families. We have seen cases like these.”

Van Aswegen urged parents to be extra vigilant during the festive season.

“It is a period where families go to the beach and malls are full. Accompany children when they go to the bathroom and let them play where you can see them.

‘‘Teenagers must remain in groups and listen to their instincts when something feels wrong, because chances are it is.

‘‘We also need to emphasise that people must report a missing person immediately,” said Van Aswegen.

Anyone with information regarding Linathi can contact detective Nomabandla Kolweni of Delft FCS at 084 498 0696 or Saps Delft at 021 954 9000.

Information on both children can also be anonymously shared with Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or SMS Crime Line at 322.

Missing Children SA can be contacted at 072 647 7464.