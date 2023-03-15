Call to join Totalsports Marathon drive

Cape Town - With just under a month to go before runners from around the globe gather to beat their personal bests at the world’s most beautiful marathon - the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (TTOM) - the real race is on to raise much-needed funds for local causes. After a prolonged knock from Covid-19, mass participation events are again going strong, and organisers and participants are determined to surpass 2019 charity fundraising numbers. Since its inaugural edition in 1970, TTOM has sold out annually, and this year the race’s charity fundraising target is an impactful: R1 million.

As an official fundraising partner since 2018, South Africa’s premier online fundraising platform GivenGain is again empowering runners to #RunforCharity and meet this mark. So far, participating runners have raised just under R500 000 for the TTOM. More than half of those funds are directly from around 150 Half-marathon and Ultra-marathon personal projects hosted on GivenGain. And with just under 28 000 runners taking part in the iconic race this April, there is still enormous fundraising potential.

This year, participants from eight different countries are fundraising in TTOM events on GivenGain, while donations have come in from 15 countries, bringing valuable foreign currency to South Africa. Anyone who wants to support a fundraiser on GivenGain’s global platform can donate in their own currency using world-class international payment methods, with the funds being paid directly to the charity chosen. This year’s top causes that are receiving much-needed support from fundraising projects are for animals, cancer and children.

Sporty supporters of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, South Africa’s oldest animal welfare organisation, have raised over R72 000 and counting. CANSA, a leader in the fight against cancer in SA, will benefit from more than R27 000 in donations. Similarly, Mosiac SA, an organisation that supports the orphan-care sector, has over R19 000 from GivenGain fundraisers. Sandeep Singh is among the participants in the 2023 Totalsports Two Oceans Half Marathon and raising funds for a cause close to home, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

“I’ve been blessed with two doggos, Honey and Buddy, who were picked up on the streets, fostered and rehabilitated by some amazing people before they found their forever home with me. “Honey and Buddy’s lives were changed with the help of organisations like the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, and I hope that this fundraiser can help change the lives of many more animals,” Singh said. Friedrich Meisenholl is a half-marathon fundraiser with a very specific target: R21 000.