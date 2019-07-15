File photo: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Cape Town – The City’s controversial electricity tariff increases, which have since the start of the month seen consumers pay up to R1.8532 per kWh, have not yet been approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa). While the Tshwane Municipality has come under fire for effecting new tariffs without Nersa’s approval, calls have now been made by civic organisation Stop CoCT for public hearings in Cape Town to probe the City’s decision as well.

Should Nersa overturn the City of Tshwane’s decision to increase its tariffs, residents who have been buying electricity at higher rates since July 1 could be reimbursed.

Nersa hosted public hearings regarding the Tshwane application for a 13.07% electricity increase and its new tariff structure for the 2019/20 financial year.

The new increases in Cape Town range from 8.88% to 13.37%.

Stop CoCT founder Sandra Dickson brought the City’s processing of the increase into the spotlight, and criticised, among others, a fixed R150 a month for homeowners with properties worth more than R1 million.

“The tariff increases, which the City implemented on July 1, had not been approved by Nersa. Nersa held a public hearing for Tshwane on Thursday for stakeholders to put their case forward.

"As the City of Cape Town’s tariffs were not approved yet, Stop COCT is calling for a public hearing by Nersa in Cape Town so that stakeholders here can state their cases too.

“During the public participation process for the City budget, the public rejected the levy for two years in a row, and the 8.88% for this levy was rejected too.

"The City ignored this and went ahead with its increases. Since 2016, the City of Cape Town imposed electricity tariffs every year,” Dickson said.

Nersa spokesperson Charles Hlebela said they could not respond to questions yesterday and would do so today.

Deputy mayor Ian Neilson admitted yesterday that the City was awaiting Nersa’s response.

“The tariffs have been submitted to Nersa. We await their response. Public participation on these tariffs was carried out during the City’s budget process.

"Additional public hearings are not necessary, given that there were hearings during the budget process,” Neilson said.

He blamed Eskom for the City's decision to increase electricity prices for its residents.

“If anyone has a problem with the increases, they should direct their complaints to Eskom, whose increase is the sole reason for the City’s increase,” Neilson said.