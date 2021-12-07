Call to professionalise netball after deadly crash en route to championships

CAPE TOWN - The bus accident which claimed the lives of three netball players and an official, leaving 25 injured while travelling from the Eastern Cape to take part in the 2021 Spar National Championships in Bellville, speaks to the need to professionalise netball in South Africa, says Parliament’s portfolio committee on sports, arts and culture chairperson Beauty Dlulane. Those killed have been confirmed as coach Nocamagu Mvunyiswa and players Phelo Charles, Indiphile Mfengu and Thabisile Maxikika.

The accident happened in Aberdeen, a small town in the Sarah Baartman District Municipality of the Eastern Cape, at around 4am on Sunday. The bus carrying 34 occupants, including a driver and his assistant, was transporting two teams and officials to Cape Town for the 2021 Spar National Championships, which kicked off in Bellville on Monday. While four people remain in a critical condition, a number of the players have since been discharged.

“Road accidents around this time of the year are a regular occurrence, but this incident speaks to the need to professionalise netball in South Africa,” Dlulane said. The set-up is too amateurish, if the expectation had been that these athletes will travel for 17 hours by bus and be expected to perform on arrival,” Dlulane said. Netball South Africa confirmed on Sunday that after consultation with the relevant stakeholders, a decision to carry on with the tournament was made.

On Monday, Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane led a candle light ceremony where the lives of the deceased were remembered. Dlulane said it would be preferable for the tournament to be rescheduled, but if the tournament did go ahead, those who passed away should be remembered with due ceremony before each game. Reacting to the accident, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Minister Nathi Mthethwa said: “My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. This tragic death of these athletes is indeed a serious blow to the nation and to netball, as a fast-growing sport.