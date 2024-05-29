Call to reject coalition governments at the polls

South African voters have been cautioned against coalition government as they go to cast their ballots on Wednesday. Lotus Gardens, Atteridgeville and Saulsville Civic Association leader, Tshepo Mahlangu, on Tuesday advised voters to think about the type of services they have been subjected to under coalition governments at some municipalities before they make their mark.

He said coalition governments formed after the 2016 and 2021 municipal elections in some municipalities were “toxic” and voters must guard against installing them in national provincial government. Mahlangu appealed to voters to avoid “repeating similar costly mistakes” today. He said people must use their votes as voices and not be muted by “toxic coalition governments” in municipalities.

“The City of Tshwane Metro is a good example of a toxic coalition that proved that if we ever give any party that is in Tshwane our votes nationally and provincially our country will be auctioned,” he said. “Coalition governments in South Africa are not regulated and are unstable. “The City of Tshwane coalition proved beyond reasonable doubt that if all those arrogant parties were to be voted into power, many South Africans will be homeless and without basic services,” he said.

He singled out the DA and its coalition partners in particular. “If voters decide to waste their votes on them, they must not march, picket or protest because they decided to keep bullies who undermine them into power.” Mahlangu asked voters to check for track records of political leaders of newly-formed parties before voting in their favour.

“Tshwane residents must go in large numbers to vote out all parties that agreed to deny them basic services and disconnected them. This is the last chance to reclaim South Africa,” he said. Early this year, Mahlangu was slammed by the city for being “reckless and irresponsible” after he called on residents to defy the payment of rates and services in solidarity with defaulting customers whose prepaid cards were blocked in December last year. “Mahlangu records voice notes which he shares on social media and hops from one radio station to another to spew tirades at the city administration and advocate for lawlessness,”