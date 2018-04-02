People gather to pay their respects outside the home of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto.

Women's Day should be renamed Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Day to honour her contribution to South Africa's freedom struggle, the Forum 4 Service Delivery said on Monday.

"F4SD calls for the 9 August [Women's Day] to be renamed Winnie Mandela Day in order to honour this stalwart," said party leader Mbahare Kekana.

"She fought against all the odds to ensure that apartheid does not see the light of the day, when it was unfashionable for the women leadership. Mme Winnie was a real mother of the nation," he said.

The anti-apartheid activist and former wife of the late president Nelson Mandela, died at the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Monday, she was 81.

Family spokesperson Victor Dlamini said she died after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year.

"She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones," Dlamini said.

African News Agency (ANA)