Sergeant Winston van Schalkwyk appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested for allegedly forcing a Pelican Park resident to perform sexual acts on himself, while he was in her home.
He is out on bail. Grassy Park CPF chairperson Melvin Jonkers said the group wanted Van Schalkwyk suspended.
“While the CPF believes in the doctrine of innocent until proven guilty, it finds such allegations extremely disconcerting. The CPF will call on the police department to suspend the member until the matter is settled. We are mindful of the power relationships between police and community and it would therefore make no sense to have him at the police station with such a cloud hanging over him,” said Jonkers.
Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the incident was being investigated.