Calls for Grassy Park cop to be suspended over sexual assault charge









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – The Grassy Park community policing forum (CPF) called for a police officer charged with sexual assault to be suspended from the service. Sergeant Winston van Schalkwyk appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested for allegedly forcing a Pelican Park resident to perform sexual acts on himself, while he was in her home. He is out on bail. Grassy Park CPF chairperson Melvin Jonkers said the group wanted Van Schalkwyk suspended. “While the CPF believes in the doctrine of innocent until proven guilty, it finds such allegations extremely disconcerting. The CPF will call on the police department to suspend the member until the matter is settled. We are mindful of the power relationships between police and community and it would therefore make no sense to have him at the police station with such a cloud hanging over him,” said Jonkers. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the incident was being investigated.

Van Schalkwyk is the second police officer from the Grassy Park police station to face charges of sexual assault this year. Enkosi Matiwane was accused of raping a suspect in the holding cells.

“The CPF calls upon police people who are called to serve our community to guard against situations that might give rise to such allegations. Police should always be aware of the power relationship that exists and take extra care to ensure that their actions are above reproach.

“It is clear that the Grassy Park Police service needs an urgent overhaul. The CPF suggested some remedial measures, especially in terms of sector policing and hopefully will be taken seriously. We call on community leaders not to inflame the situation and respect due process,” said Jonkers.

Van Schalkwyk’s case has been postponed until November 21.