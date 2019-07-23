File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Calls are growing for the City to lower its controversial increased electricity levy, with civic organisations Stop CoCT and Dear SA pleading for the tariffs to be re-examined. The National Energy Regulator (Nersa) confirmed it had approved the tariff increase, which has seen consumers pay up to R1.8532 per kWh since the start of the month.

Nersa spokesperson Charles Hlebela said the City’s tariff increase application for July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020 was approved at the end of June.

“Annually, the Energy Regulator approves a percentage guideline increase and reviews the municipal tariff benchmarks.

"The guideline increase is developed based on Eskom’s approved bulk price increase of electricity to municipalities and the increase in the municipalities’ cost structures.

“Hence, the approval of the municipal guideline increase is subsequent to the determination of the approved Eskom’s Retail Tariff Structural Adjustments (ERTSA).

"The 2019/20 approved weighted average percentage increase to municipal customers is 13.07% and City of Cape Town applied for an average tariff increase of 11.30%,” Hlebela said.

Nersa said it noted Stop CoCT and Dear SA’s request and would advise in due course. Sandra Dickson of Stop CoCT said electricity tariff increases must be cost-reflective.

“That the City’s electricity tariffs are cost reflective is something Stop CoCT disputes. The City’s financial statements and reports show the City is charging the public substantially more than what their cost structure dictates.

"The issue still at question here is the two surcharges the City adds over and above the approved Nersa tariffs,” Dickson said.

The recent revaluation of properties had unwanted repercussions for people whose properties were under R400 000 prior to the valuation.

“These people qualified for the Life Line tariff structure and received up to 60 units free each month. On July 1, many households found their properties valued at over R400 000.

"Their free units were no longer available and their electricity tariff increased to R1.99 per unit overnight. This represents a 80% tariff increase for these people as well as a loss of free units,” Dickson said.

Deputy mayor and Mayco member for finance Ian Neilson said the City has followed all necessary legal processes, including public participation during its budget process, in order to receive approval of the tariff timeously.

“The City, in terms of the Municipal Finance Management Act, cannot at this stage re-evaluate tariffs,” Neilson said.

“Much work has been done to ensure that rates and tariffs are as affordable as possible. The City’s tariffs are lower than the indicative municipal increase allowed as we have implemented further budget cuts in order to keep tariffs as low as possible.

“The City’s tariffs are not geographically determined. Any property supplied via a prepayment meter with a municipal valuation of under R1 million, irrespective of where they are in the City, does not pay the service charge.

‘‘Exemptions further apply for pensioners and tenant pensioners, who use less than 450kWh per month to receive their supply at the Lifeline tariff irrespective of their municipal property valuation.”

