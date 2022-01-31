Calls to probe officials in Fritz’s previous department

CAPE TOWN - Calls have been made for senior officials in suspended MEC Fritz's previous department of Social Development to answer to questions around a “sex-for-jobs scheme” by organising employment for his alleged young victims. This after Premier Alan Winde in a statement yesterday confirmed the serious allegations against suspended Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz were of sexual misconduct.

In a statement Winde said he has deep respect for the people who have come forward, for their persons, for their privacy, and for the bravery they have shown, and does not feel it is fitting to expose further details about what has allegedly been inflicted upon them. “Following my hand-over of the details to the advocate (Jennifer Williams), I do not foresee me having any other role, as this process is both independent and external. I will take further steps as soon as I have been furnished with the report. I hope that this will be within 14 days, but the investigator must be allowed the space and the time to ensure an independent, thorough and fair process,” he said. The complainants are said to be receiving the support and protection they need. Winde said he encouraged the victims to lay criminal charges. Depending on the outcome of the investigation, he said he would lay charges as well.

Secretary-general for the Good Party and member of Parliament, Brett Herron, said: “It is now essential that Winde confirms that the investigation will include Fritz’s time as MEC for Social Development and what the terms of reference for the investigation are. Fritz has served as MEC for Community Safety for just two years. He was MEC for Social Development for eight years. “Questions must be asked of senior officials in his former department who worked closely with Fritz to determine if, knowingly or unknowingly, they assisted what bears the hallmarks of a crude sex-for-jobs scheme by organising employment for his young victims.” He further alleged one of Fritz’s former drivers, who is said to bear intimate knowledge of his boss’ activities, has allegedly also secured a position at a provincial child and youth care centre.

Herron referred to a Gender Based Violence Debate in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament during September 2019 where former MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela “acknowledged a culture in the Western Cape Government that was perpetuating gender based violence”. “This is a culture that has clearly been prevalent for a long time and we cannot just condemn it in parliamentary speeches,” said Herron. Herron further added he had received “shocking information, including Whatsapp messages, revealing that Fritz was using his position to take sexual advantage of vulnerable young interns and jobseekers in the Department of Social Development”.