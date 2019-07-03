A municipal truck and security office were torched in Gugulethu during protests against the demolition of shacks. Photo: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Calm had mostly been restored in Dunoon yesterday following days of violent protests that led to several road closures as stones were pelted at vehicles and a truck was torched. This, while in Gugulethu, a municipal truck and security office was torched on Monday night by protesting residents who had their shacks demolished by the city.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said police had remained in Dunoon yesterday.

“The situation is being monitored by the police in Dunoon Site 5 following protests action by residents who had burnt tyres on the road. Six people were arrested for public violence, all six suspects appeared at Cape Town Magistrate’s Court,” Van Wyk said.

Residents of Zwezwe informal settlement had taken to the streets, protesting against the demolition of shacks erected on private land.

Between 1 000 to 1 500 protesters gathered and threw stones at passing vehicles on Potsdam Road between Malibongwe Drive and Killarney.

City traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said: “At 8am yesterday morning, Malibongwe Drive was closed in both directions between Potsdam and Rivergate Drive.

“Tyres were set alight in the roadway, on Malibongwe Drive westbound after Potsdam Rd. Police were on the scene but no protesters were visible.”

At 9.45am, roads were reopened, Bezuidenhout said.

City Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi said the City condemned the violence and land invasions.

“The City condemns land invasions on both private and city-owned property because these actions are illegal and consequently impact on service delivery to other residents.

“Every time that we see an illegal occupation, we deny fair and systematic processes amid a very high demand for accommodation brought on by continued rapid urbanisation.

“The City is mindful of the acute need for housing opportunities across the metro.

“We are making every effort to address this matter and to provide services in a planned and fair manner, wherever possible, within the constraints such as available budget, suitable land and community dynamics that are being experienced. The City will continue to protect land from being invaded,” Booi said.

Ward councillor Lubabalo Makeleni said there were people who hijacked the land and sold it for R1 600 to the vulnerable.

“The majority of the people who are protesting have their places to stay. They want the land to build flats and run their businesses, whereas some are in serious need of a place to stay.

"The landowner has a court interdict and he has the right to evict those people there,” said Makeleni.

Residents were being robbed by community members in the area, Makeleni said.

“It is sad that the community is being taken advantage of by the same community leaders they have trusted.

“Their protest is genuine because they paid their money. I have told them to come forward and name the people who they paid, but they are too scared,” he said.