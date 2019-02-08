New camera trap technology captured this female elephant roaming the Knysna forest recently. Screengrab

Cape Town – Research conducted by SANParks scientists using new camera trap technology has confirmed the presence of a female elephant roaming the Knysna Forest. The park hopes to use the technology to further monitor and manage the forest areas, its fynbos and the neighbouring private land.

The Knysna elephant is of the same subspecies as all the other elephant populations in South Africa, namely Loxodonta africana, according to SANParks scientist Lizette Moolman.

The elephants that roam in Central African rainforests are of a different subspecies namely Loxodonta cyclotis, she said.

The latest Knysna elephant survey used camera trap technology which covered the whole elephant range.

“The cameras were all active for 15 months, and during this time the same female elephant was identified in 140 capture events, always by herself,” Moolman said.

“She is about 45 years old and moves in the indigenous forest and fynbos areas on SANParks and neighbouring private land.”

The animal’s reproductive status is uncertain.

Garden Route National Park manager Paddy Gordon said the camera traps had also assisted SANParks management to understand what else lives in the forest.

“Camera traps have assisted to inform management not only about the elephant, but also about other wildlife prevalence and movements, and how these are potentially disturbed by both legal and illegal activities in the forests.

"We will use the information provided by this research to further monitor and manage the forest areas, fynbos and neighbouring private land.”

The head of scientific services, Stef Freitag-Ronaldson, added: “We are proud of the work undertaken by Moolman and team. SANParks has conducted numerous meetings and workshops with stakeholder groups about this research and its findings."

Cape Times