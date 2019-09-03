Henryhetta Potts, 44, is a senior supervisor for sewerage at the George Municipality. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Henryhetta Potts was among the first women to get a job as a general worker in the streets and stormwater section of the George Municipality in 2007. Commonly known as “pick axe and shovel”, the work had until then been male territory. But Potts bucked the trend and showed that women could get the job done.

Her story was highlighted in a George Municipality social media campaign during August aimed at celebrating female workers doing jobs previously considered male territory.

The campaign has reached more than 65 000 people and generated more than 8 000 post clicks on Facebook.

The Women’s Month 2019 project comprised stories, with photographs, of five women posted from August 1-21 on Facebook, the George Municipality mobile app and its website.

The women described their everyday lives, which included hard labour, dealing with prejudice and danger, and then returning home to be moms, wives and daughters.

“They were clear that this was men’s work and we were taking their jobs, but I just kept my head down and worked,” Potts said.

“The job was mostly ‘shovel and broom’ work, filling in holes and cleaning up streets and sidewalks where repairs had been made. The women were initially self-conscious in the blue overalls we had to wear, but the first paycheques changed all that.

"It was more than most of us had ever earned and we walked around proud of our ‘little blue suits’ after that.”

To her advantage was a Code 10 driving licence which Potts got before she started at the municipality.

“I had always taken opportunities to better myself. I completed a two-year secretarial course after school and when I didn’t get a job in that field, I went to work at a chain store as a cashier and later in the bakery, every time learning another skill in the belief that it would one day count for something.

“I was willing to do any job, so when a friend said there were labourer- type vacancies at the municipality, I thought it would be a steady income with opportunity for growth.

"The car and truck driving licences meant I could work as a driver operator and was transferred from streets to the sewerage section in 2017 to become a supervisor driver.”

Two men in this section, John Muller and Ben de Swart, embraced Potts’ conscientious nature and readiness to learn, and taught her everything they knew.

“In 2009 councillor Mercia Draghoender hosted a competition for female drivers in the municipality, which I won. I was proud to know that I could be good in different aspects of the job.”

Today Potts is a senior supervisor and drives one of the sewage sucker trucks that service the wider George area. “It may be a bit smelly, but you get used to it. I drive to the most interesting places, from remote farms to beautiful seaside resorts. I feel my job makes things better.

“It’s great fun to see the look on people’s faces when they realise it’s a woman who drives and operates this big truck. Many people have commented on how great it was to see women doing all kinds of jobs these days,” she said.

Potts lives in Pacaltsdorp with her 25-year-old daughter, Alicia Lewis.