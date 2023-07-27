Camps Bay FC thankful for support as young players return home following visa debacle

The Camps FC has thanked the public for lifting the spirits of the seven players of the club who were unable to compete in Sweden’s Gothia Cup youth soccer tournament due to being denied visas by the Swedish government. Last month, the Swedish Migration Court denied the young players travel documentation because their unabridged birth certificates did not contain their biological fathers’ details.

Efforts to resolve the issue, including affidavits from the children’s fathers consenting to the trip, were in vain. An appeal at the Migration Court of Appeal was also denied. The heartbroken team, which returned to Cape Town on Monday, had to travel without their teammates. Speaking on behalf of the club, Jenna Barenblatt Dobrin said it was a bitter-sweet trip .

“Being on tour and seeing the experience the boys had was bitter-sweet as we realise those that could not come for no justified reason have lost out on an experience of a lifetime. “The reason they gave us for the boys being denied visas was firstly that the boys only had single mothers on their birth certificates. “Then on appeal when all fathers had signed affidavits and a court order was granted by the High Court of South Africa, giving the coach Anees Abbas temporary guardianship for the duration of the tournament.

“That was over-ruled once more on the basis that the Nairobi embassy had no proof that the boys would leave the country,” she said. The team’s coach, Anees Abbas, thanked good Samaritans who lifted the spirits of the seven players who were left behind. “People have been amazing to these kids. Obviously what they went through went viral on social media and everyone got on board to lift up their spirits. Everyday while we were away they did an activity, they went to Table Mountain and to the aquarium. They also got an opportunity to spend time with the Cape Town FC and watched them play. We really appreciate these initiatives done to lift their spirits. We also kept in touch with them everyday while we were in Sweden, to remind them that we were thinking of them,” he said.

One of the mothers of the players, Nombuso Mashangu, said they appreciated the reaction from the public. “The way the boys have been busy since the news about them missing out on the trip has been heart warming. Although they were dealt the wrong cards at such a young age, people reached out to ensure they were not down and out. Lord knows how much we as parents have been appreciative of everything,” Mashangu said. Magnus Petrone of the Embassy of Sweden in Kenya, said for South Africa and many other countries in Africa, visa applications to Schengen and Sweden were handled in Nairobi.