The Department of Home Affairs has extended its condolences to the family of a cancer patient who died at their Barrack Street offices in Cape Town on Monday.

The 45-year-old man, with the aid of family members, had visited the offices to get his smart ID card.

The department said the man, who showed signs of being ill, had been helped out of his vehicle by the branch supervisor and taken straight into the office to complete the required documentation.

“He did not have to wait in a queue. The man was issued first with a temporary ID so he could apply for a smart ID card, which process he had started when he gave his last breath in the photo booth,” the department said.

“The family was grateful that we issued him a temporary ID before he passed on as this will ensure a dignified burial for him. A death certificate will be issued.

‘‘The department would like to thank officials at Barrack for their speedy response, and for doing all in their power to assist the deceased as well as the family in their hour of need.

‘‘Officials, who were visibly traumatised, are receiving counselling and other support from the department’s wellness team.”

Cape Times