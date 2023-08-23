Candidate for Public Protector post says all complaints will be treated equally

One of the candidates vying to be the next public protector said no complaint would be treated as more or less important than the other, should he appointed. Advocate Tommy Ntsewa said as an officer of the court he has been exposed to the process of difficult cases.

“There will be no big or small case, important or less important because every complaint will be regarded the same. “We will operate within the rule of law and access to justice should be common to all,” Ntsewa said, adding that there should not only be equality before the law, but it should be seen. Ntsewa, who is the chairperson of NSFAS Independent Appeal Tribunal, has served the public and private sector in his career.

He was the second shortlisted candidates to be interviewed by Parliament on Wednesday. Parliament is conducting interviews with candidates and a successful individual will succeed office to suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Asked if he was exposed to any investigative work, Ntsewa told the MPs that he was trained in investigation when he integrated to SAPS from the non-statutory forces after 1994.

During the interview an MP asked him about the innovative mechanism he would employ at the Office of Public Protector in light of the limited resources in the country. Ntsewa said he was in support of the proposal by the office that organs of state should pay for the investigation conducted by the institution as it was the case with the Auditor Genera South Africa. He said he would ensure that the mechanism applied with the Auditor General was looked into and explored to see if it would work.

He also suggested the creation of an anti-corruption fund that would see organs of state contributing a portion of their budgets to fund bodies like the Office of the Public Protector to fund the fight against corruption and maladministration. Ntsewa also said the office should make use of the community radio stations to reach out to rural and far-flung communities. According to him, if the focus was on the use of digital media, this could marginalize rural people from accessing the institution.

“You need to exploit the fact that since 1994 you have community radio stations that are focused on specific communities. I would partner with community media and make sure the Public Protector extends his or her reach to communities through community radios. “I will develop ‘Public Protector Meets the People’ by organising Imbizos and spend time in provinces and ensure that provincial offices are enabled to visit communities,” Ntsewa said. He added that there should strengthening of digital technology employed to enable the submission of complaints to the office.