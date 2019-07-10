Police dog Savage and his handler, Metro Police Constable Mosuli Faku, received a medal for exemplary service in the Metro Police K9 Unit. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Moments after a dog from the metro police K9 Dog Unit had received a special medal for his sterling service to the unit, three-year-old Sable German Shepherd Savage made another drug haul. The medal presentation and issuing of a certificate, which Savage shared with his handler, metro police Constable Mosuli Faku, took place at the city’s metro police headquarters in Beaconvale, Parow.

Honouring the canine detective, City Police Chief Wayne le Roux said: “We are here to acknowledge one of our four-legged colleagues, Savage.

“He has done some brilliant work within the community. He has sniffed out huge amounts of drugs over the last three-year period and the successes speak for themselves.

“We felt it appropriate to award him with a service medal in recognition of his efforts.”

It was also about the relationship built up between Faku and Savage, who had been working as a team for the past three years, said Le Roux.

“Besides the drugs that have been confiscated, we’ve also worked closely with the community as part of community policing. So, today is about saying ‘thank you, Savage’,” Le Roux said.

“A number of our canines are new, so Savage is setting a wonderful example to the rest of the team.

Savage’s drug haul, at a dilapidated two-storey building in King Edward Street Parow, formerly used by the Department of Home Affairs and now occupied by foreign nationals, yielded three dagga cigarettes, three half mandrax tablets, one small and six medium dagga bankies and four bankies of tik.

“Our specialised units perform a very critical function, in particular our canines. Over the years, drug dealers have become increasingly creative in hiding their wares, but our dogs are up to the task.”