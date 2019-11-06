Cape Town - Police and the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) are clamping down on illegal cannabis and cannabis-related products, sales of which have mushroomed online.
They said the establishment of illegal dispensaries/outlets, online sites and social media platforms that were marketing and selling cannabis and cannabis-related products to the public was illegal, except where it was specifically allowed in terms of the Medicines and Related Substances Act.
The warning comes after the Constitutional Court in September last year decriminalised the possession, consumption and private cultivation of the herb at home.
Concourt found that provisions of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act were inconsistent with the right to privacy in prohibiting the cultivation of cannabis by an adult in a private place for personal consumption in private. Smoking of cannabis in public or in the presence of children or in the presence of non-consenting adults is not allowed.
The police and Sahpra said some of the illegal businesses, purporting to be operating legally in terms of the Traditional Health Practitioners Act (No 22 of 2007), were also being sold to the public as authorised franchises.