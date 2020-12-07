Cape activist motived by poverty, abuse to triumph in nearly decade-long search for birth parents

Cape Town - Mitchells Plain activist Raafiqah Ganger says overcoming abuse and homelessness moulded her into the strong person she was for the moment she reunited with her birth family after a nearly decade-long search. The 42-year-old was recently reunited with her biological family after being adopted as a child. Ganger said she began her search for her parents in 2011. “I began the search in 2011 but that was a dead end, in 2016 as well, nothing. In 2019 once again I tried, but it was also a dead end because I have been moving around. I lived in shelters and with my children on the street. “This year in July I applied via child welfare in Pretoria, I told the case worker ‘look I am going to be nagging you because I need to know my roots and my daughters need to know where they come from'. I sent an email to the case worker every week, and on November 16 it finally happened,” she said.

The mother of three said the caseworker emailed her biological parents' and siblings' names, which she posted on Facebook.

“I couldn't wait, I posted on Facebook that I am looking for my people with all their names from Chatsworth in Durban and I left it like that.

“My brother gave me a call that evening after the Facebook post and he then asked me ‘when can you fly?' I went quiet because financially I couldn't do it. He arranged everything for us and on Wednesday, November 18 – the day I will never forget – we flew to Durban and we arrived there. I met my family in the flesh after 42 years of living,” she said.

Ganger said she was a ‘survivor' after suffering 10 years of abuse and homelessness. She said her journey had moulded her for this moment.

“I couldn't have asked for a better ending. I am so grateful… this happened in God's time. I now understand what my mother went through. I said to her I have no regrets and no resentments. I have to accept without resentment that this is my life.

“My journey of abuse, living in shelters and reuniting with my family. I have been through trials and tribulations; I have been shunned by family.

“That experience has moulded me into the woman I am today and brought me into the arms of my birth family,” she said.

With her daughters now Durban, Ganger returned to Cape Town for a few days and said they were moving to Durban to live with her birth family permanently.

She thanked the Mitchells Plain community for the role they played in her life.

Her biological brother Faisul Nagel, who is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said when his son showed him the Facebook post he quickly made contact with Ganger's friends.

“My mother was feeling terrible for all these years, 42 years of not knowing where her child was.

“She actually spoke to my sister many years ago, and my sister tried and tried but could not find her.

“We are very very happy. Everybody is ecstatic, and with the kids we now have a new addition to the family. My kids are very happy because they've got cousins,” said Nagel.

Cape Times