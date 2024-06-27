Cape Agulhas finally appoints new mayor

Opposition parties say they will watch the DA’s Raymond Ross like a hawk after his appointment as Cape Agulhas Municipality mayor. Ross was elected at a special council meeting on Tuesday.

He takes over from Paul Swart, who was ousted last month after a motion of no confidence. “This appointment marks a significant step forward for our community, reflecting councillor Ross’s dedication and vision for our municipality. His leadership promises to bring fresh perspectives and effective governance to our region, ensuring a prosperous and harmonious future for all. “We congratulate Ross on his well-deserved election as the executive mayor. Let us embrace this new chapter with optimism and unity as we continue to build a vibrant and inclusive Cape Agulhas Municipality,” said the municipality.

Ross was previously the deputy mayor and taking that position now is Karin Donald. Sikhulule Ngxowa, who served as support officer in the office of the former mayor, was also sworn in as a councillor to replace Swart as he has also resigned as a councillor. At the age of 34, Ngxowa is the youngest councillor in the municipality and was also selected as a member of the mayoral committee (MMC) responsible for management services.

Swart was appointed by his party to be among those who will serve on the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers said Ross was first elected to the Cape Agulhas council in 2021 and has since served the people of Cape Agulhas with humility and integrity. “Committed to excellent service delivery and good, clean governance, the Cape Agulhas Municipality has for years been one of the best-performing municipalities in the country, and we are confident that, under Raymond’s leadership, the municipality will continue to excel,” said Simmers.

ANC Overberg spokesperson Renier Louw said Ross was proposed as a mayoral candidate along with a member of the Dienslewerings Party (DLRP). “The vote was split. DA’s Ross received six votes and five in favour of the DLRP candidate out of the 11 ballots. “For the deputy mayor position there were two candidates, DA's Donald and a member of the ANC. Donald won. As the ANC we welcome the outcomes, but we will keep the mayor (to) the same (standard) as Swart to ensure no funny business or corruption happens under our watch. We are happy that work and service delivery will continue,” said Louw.