Cape child commissioner candidates praised for diversity as interviews conclude









Premier Alan Winde will appoint the first Western Cape child commissioner. File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Transparency in the provincial office of the Children’s Commissioner proved a central theme among the 13 shortlisted candidates interviewed for the position this week. Interviews wrapped up yesterday after three days. There had been 59 nominations for the position, which was whittled down to 15 by the Department of Social Development. Two people withdrew just before the interviews started on Monday. Gillion Bosman, chairperson of the provincial standing committee on social development, yesterday praised the candidates.

“The interviews went very well. We got a wide range of candidates from different fields with different interests, I was impressed.

"There was diversity in their answers and they were all prepared. All eyes are on this position, as this is not the first for the country, but for Africa,” Bosman said.

NGOs submitted the outcomes of their consultations with children, which listed their needs.

The criteria for interviewing and assessing nominees’ suitability for the position included knowledge of child rights, child participation, roles and functions of the job.

The candidates also had to say how their current qualifications would contribute to the position.

“The next step now is to discuss the best way forward to choose a candidate following the interviews. We are hoping that the committee will agree on the same name.

“We will take all of the information we have into consideration and then make a recommendation, which will be sent to the provincial parliament. It will then be up to Premier Alan Winde to appoint,” said Bosman.

There had been concerns raised by observers, which included child rights group Molo Songololo and researchers, over the R3.5 million they learned would fund the commissioner's office.

The commissioner will be tasked with monitoring, investigating, researching, educating, lobbying and advising and reporting on matters pertaining to children in the province.

