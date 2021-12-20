Cape Coloured Congress backs Clarence Ford as he leaves Heart FM over ’bullying’

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Coloured Congress (CCC) has thrown its support behind radio legend Clarence Ford, who is bidding farewell to Heart FM and his fans after 24 years with the station following allegations of bullying. Ford’s 6-10pm show Me Time, which features “Clarrie's favourites” is one of the most popular Sunday programmes in Cape Town.

Tens of thousands of listeners also tune in daily to his weekday lunchtime programme. At the weekend, reports emerged that a run-in with a senior manager at the station had all but brought Ford's near quarter of a century stay at Heart FM to an end. Several staffers, past and present, also spoke of a “toxic work environment” at Heart FM, with some saying they were too afraid to speak out publicly, for fear of being victimised by management.

MORE ON THIS ‘I was not protected’: former HeartFM employee lodged four charges against senior male staffer

“Bullying is often thought to be a playground issue. Yet, right before our eyes it has reared its ugly head in the workplace. Workplace bullying is not spoken about enough. With reference to Clarence Ford and his allegations levelled at the management at Heart FM, the Cape Coloured Congress hereby condemns bullying in all forms,” CCC secretary general Sakeena Frenchman said. “That a coloured achiever has been treated this way … there will be consequences. The Cape Coloured Congress calls on all sponsors who target the coloured consumer to show both its business acumen and its support of Clarence Ford. “We can assure you that most of us tune in to listen to the talents of the DJ and not the radio brand. Rest assured that wherever Mr Ford plugs in his music we will follow. Today every Cape Coloured Congress member is Clarence Ford,” Frenchman added.